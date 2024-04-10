Fair 47°

New White Plains Fire Chief Claudio Petriccione Sworn In

A new fire chief is now leading a Westchester department following the retirement of his predecessor. 

White Plains Temporary Fire Chief Claudio Petriccione (second from left) was sworn in during a ceremony on Thursday, April 4.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: White Plains Public Safety
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Temporary White Plains Fire Chief Claudio Petriccione was sworn in during a ceremony held on Thursday, April 4, White Plains Public Safety announced on Friday, April 5. 

Petriccione's appointment to the position follows the retirement of his predecessor, Douglas McMath, who retired earlier in April after two and a half years as Chief. 

Petriccione has been with the department for 26 years and has served as Deputy Fire Chief since 2023. 

"We all wish him the best of luck and look forward to working with him for years to come," the department said on social media.

