Thousands Raised For 'Sweet, Gentle' White Plains Hospital Worker Injured On Vacation

Hundreds of people have come together to help out two beloved hospital workers from Westchester who became stuck in Costa Rica after their vacation went horribly wrong.

Westchester residents Fenton Soliz and his girlfriend, Gabby Sandaire, were horribly injured on Saturday, March 25 during their vacation in Costa Rica when the brakes on their rental car failed while they were on their way to the airport to fly home.

To avoid a head-on collision, they swerved and their vehicle went off a cliff, resulting in the couple both suffering severe injuries that involved broken bones, hematomas, contusions, a fractured skull, and severe trauma, Soliz's sister Bianca Soliz said.

As a result of their injuries, both Fenton, a Nurse Technician at White Plains Hospital, and Gabby, the Director of Respiratory Care at Greenwich Hospital, had to stay in Costa Rica to receive medical care. Eventually, Gabby was able to return home on Monday, April 3, but Fenton remains there as he awaits to be deemed safe and stable to fly, according to his sister.

Because the couple will need chronic treatment and extensive rehabilitation, Bianca Soliz decided to start a GoFundMe to help raise the funds to pay for it.

On the fundraiser page, Soliz wrote that the couple are both beloved caregivers, and now it is them who could use some aid.

"They are loved by patients and staff alike. With their sweet, gentle, and patient demeanor, they are both perfect for their roles. They have truly found their calling: helping others," Soliz wrote, adding, "Now they need our help."

The couple has certainly received it, as more than $23,000 had been raised for them out of the $30,000 goal as of Wednesday, April 12.

On the fundraiser page, Soliz expressed thanks to everyone who decided to pitch in.

"We are blessed to have you all in our lives and are so very thankful for all the thoughts, prayers, and messages we’ve received over the last several days," she wrote, continuing, " Fenton and Gabby are strong, loving, and vibrant people who have just endured the worst experience of their lives. Let’s help them put this nightmare behind them."

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

