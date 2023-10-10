Man Hits Victim With Handgun During Fight Behind Restaurants In White Plains: Police

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 8 just after 6 p.m., when White Plains Police received reports of a fight involving a man with a gun in the Waller-Maple parking lot at 25 Waller Ave., which is located behind a strip of restaurants on Mamaroneck Avenue.

According to White Plains Public Safety, during the fight, a man identified as Tony Montague hit a woman with a licensed lawfully possessed handgun. Two off-duty officers who saw this then drew their weapons and ordered Montague to drop his weapon.

Uniformed White Plains officers then arrived at the scene and recovered the handgun while detaining Montague, authorities said.

Montague was later charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Second-degree attempted assault.

Montague will be arraigned in White Plains City Court on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Steven Silfa at ssilfa@whiteplainsny.gov or at 914-422-6200.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

