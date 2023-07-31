Inflatable Jump Bag Used To Save Woman From Bridge Over I-287 In White Plains

The incident happened on Saturday, July 29 just after 7 a.m., when Westchester County Police, the White Plains Fire Department, and White Plains Police were sent to help a distraught woman who was threatening to jump from the Anderson Hill Road bridge over Interstate 287 in White Plains.

The Westchester County Police Crisis Negotiation Team was soon sent to the scene to help negotiate with the woman.

According to WCPD, police and a White Plains firefighter then rigged safety lines on the overpass before an officer and the firefighter stepped over the bridge's railing and secured the woman.

White Plains Police then set up an inflatable jump bag on the highway below the woman while firefighters positioned a ladder with a bucket meant to hold her.

First responders and police were then able to safely get the woman inside the bucket and lower her to safety.

Following the rescue, the woman was turned over to first responders to make sure she received care, authorities said.

In the aftermath of the incident, White Plains fire officials reminded residents that they should seek help if experiencing mental health crises.

"Help is always available to you or a loved one who finds themselves in a desperate state of mind," officials said, adding, "By simply dialing 988 on the phone you will be in touch with someone who can help and provide guidance to the appropriate resources."

