Good Eats: Restaurant Awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand In White Plains

A total of 13 Westchester restaurants have been named Michelin Bib Gourmands in 2023, an award that recognizes establishments that combine delicious food with great value. The awards are doled out by the Michelin Guide, which helps readers discover the best restaurants by listing establishments well-received by its reviewers.

The awards were revealed following a Michelin Guide ceremony held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 that centered on recognizing Bib Gourmands in New York, Washington, DC, and Chicago.

The 13 restaurants in Westchester awarded Bib Gourmands are:

Each restaurant was selected by anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors, according to the organization.

"A tasty dish at an excellent value makes for a meal that really hits the spot. Our inspectors enjoyed these restaurants thoroughly, and they know you will too!” said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

A full list of all 102 New York Bib Gourmand restaurants can be viewed by clicking here.

