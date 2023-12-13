Former County Court Judge Announces Run For Westchester DA After Resignation

Former Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace formally announced her candidacy for the county's District Attorney's Office outside of the Richard J. Daronco County Courthouse in White Plains on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 13.

During her announcement, Cacace, a Democrat, said she would dedicate herself to those most in need of protection if elected to the office.

"From protecting the most vulnerable in our society from domestic violence and child and elder abuse, to holding our government officials to the highest standards, and eliminating political corruption on all levels, to prosecuting the most heinous of crimes, sex crimes, and homicides, every case will be given the attention it requires under my leadership and at the capable hands of the outstanding people who I will bring to serve in the Westchester DA's office," she said.

After nearly 20 years in the position, Cacace resigned as the current longest-serving County Court Judge earlier in December to run for the DA's Office. In addition to her time at the County Court, she also spent nearly 15 years serving in the Westchester DA's Office.

She holds a law degree from Pace University, which she earned in 1989.

During the race for the office, Cacace will run against Mount Vernon native and attorney William O. Wagstaff III, who announced his candidacy on Monday, Nov. 20.

His announcement came nearly a month after the county's current District Attorney, Miriam Rocah, announced she would not be seeking re-election in 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.