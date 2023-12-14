Firefighters, First Responders To Receive Tax Breaks In Westchester Thanks To New Law

The legislation, signed into law by County Executive George Latimer on Thursday, Dec. 14, creates guidelines for property tax breaks for past and current volunteer firefighters and ambulance service members as well as their spouses, according to county officials.

"This law recognizes the sacrifices made by our volunteers and provides meaningful support for their service," Latimer said, adding, "We are proud to stand behind those who protect our community.”

Under the new law, members of volunteer fire companies, fire departments, or volunteer ambulance services in Westchester and their spouses will be eligible for a break of up to 10 percent on property taxes for county and special district purposes, officials said.

To qualify for the tax breaks, applicants need to live in the city, town, or village served by their volunteer group, use their property as their main home, and use it only for living purposes. Applicants are also required to have been a member of their department or company for at least two years.

Members who have served for more than 20 years may be eligible for a 10 percent tax break for life as long as they live in Westchester, according to county officials.

Additionally, spouses of deceased volunteer firefighters or ambulance workers who have served for over 20 years or were killed in the line of duty can still receive tax breaks under certain conditions.

"This law is a testament to the County's commitment to valuing the selfless service of our volunteer firefighters and ambulance service members," said Department of Emergency Services Commissioner Richard Wishnie.

He continued, "It not only acknowledges their sacrifices but also provides a tangible benefit that recognizes the importance of their role in safeguarding our communities.”

