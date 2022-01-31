BJ's Opening Store At Former KMart Space In Westchester

Shoppers in Westchester County will have a new wholesale club to shop with the addition of BJ's.

Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Monday, Jan. 31, the wholesale club would be opening in the old Kmart space at the Crossroads Shopping Center.

The store will be the first in the center since the closure of Waldbaum's in 2012 to offer a wide range of food products (fresh produce, meats, refrigerated, frozen foods, beverages, bakery, etc.), in addition to a wide variety of non-food goods.

"Many residents of Fairview who live near the Crossroads Shopping Center have asked in the past for a store that will sell groceries at this location," Feiner said.

Having BJs at this location will be helpful to seniors who live on or off of Manhattan Avenue and who don't have cars, he added.

Other stores planning to move to the center include the PGA Tour Superstore, and soon-to-be new additions Phenix Salon Suites and Duck Donuts.

The BJs store is anticipated to start construction soon with a targeted opening at the end of this year.

