The new dispensary, called Leafology and located in White Plains at 244 Main St., will hold a grand opening complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 19.

The ceremony will feature an appearance by White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach and will also include live music, donuts, a raffle, and the unveiling of custom artwork created by local artists Marla Beth Enowitz, Jasminia Otero, and Chris Rios.

Once it opens up shop, the dispensary will offer plenty of cannabis products in various forms, including flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, chocolate, tinctures, and more.

The business will also include a "Connoisseurs Corner," which will offer a curation of the broadest assortment of flower and concentrates in New York, the dispensary's owners said.

