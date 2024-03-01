2 Firefighters Injured In Blaze At White Plains Residence

The fire happened in White Plains on Thursday, Feb. 29 at a residence on South Broadway, according to the city's fire department.

The blaze began in the attic and walls of the structure but was quickly knocked out before it could spread and cause more damage to the home, firefighters said.

No occupants in the home were harmed, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the effort to put out the blaze, the department said.

