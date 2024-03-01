Fair 34°

SHARE

2 Firefighters Injured In Blaze At White Plains Residence

Two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze at a residence in Westchester. 

The fire happened at a residence on South Broadway in White Plains.

The fire happened at a residence on South Broadway in White Plains.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via automatic6517
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The fire happened in White Plains on Thursday, Feb. 29 at a residence on South Broadway, according to the city's fire department. 

The blaze began in the attic and walls of the structure but was quickly knocked out before it could spread and cause more damage to the home, firefighters said. 

No occupants in the home were harmed, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the effort to put out the blaze, the department said. 

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE