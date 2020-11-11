Ulster County Man Arrested For Striking Woman On Head, Damaging Door

A Saugerties man was charged with the misdemeanors second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief after a domestic dispute at his home on Post Street, police said.

According to Saugerties Police, a 911 call reporting the fight was placed at approximately 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Police said Alan T. Wojcio, 35, struck his female victim on the head and damaged a door and doorframe in the residence.

Wojcio was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Court and released. A restraining order was issued on the victim's behalf.

