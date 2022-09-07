Contact Us
29-Year-Old Threatens Victim With Machete In Liberty, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The machete was allegedly used during the incident.
A 29-year-old man was nabbed for attacking another person with a machete on a busy street in the region.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 on Main Street in the Village of Liberty.

According to Liberty Police, a dispatcher monitoring the department's Main Street surveillance cameras spotted what appeared to be two people involved in a fight.

Officers were dispatched and upon their arrival saw  Brandon Luciano, of Callicoon, with a machete in his hand menacing another person, police said.

Luciano was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Once transported back to the police department Luciano continued to be disruptive and combative and damaged a pair of handcuffs used to restrain him, police added.

Luciano was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Menacing
  • Resisting arrest
  • Criminal mischief 

He was arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail, a $10,000 secured bond, or a $15,000 partially secured bond.

