Three Sex Offenders Relocate To Kingston

Christina Coulter
Christina Coulter
Edward J. Champion, who was previously homeless, has relocated to Tremper Avenue in Kingston Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department
Eric Briglia recently relocated from Eddyville to Pine Street in Kingston Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department
Eugene Bluford recently moved from Fishkill to Washington Avenue in Kingston Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department

Three sex offenders have moved to addresses in Ulster County this month, according to the Kingston Police Department. 

Police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 20 that Eric Briglia, 55, moved from Eddyville to 63 Pine St in Kingston. According to the New York State Sex Offender Registry, Briglia was convicted of a felony for third-degree rape in May of 2004 after having sex with a 16-year-old female and spent at least a year in state prison

Kingston Police said on Friday, Oct. 15 that 33-year-old Edward J. Champion, who was previously homeless, relocated to an apartment at 200 Tremper Ave, also in Kingston. In January of 2010, according to the registry, Champion was charged with a misdemeanor for sexual misconduct after having sex with a 23-year-old female without her consent and served six years of court-ordered probation.

Eugene Bluford, 69, also known as "Blue," moved from Fishkill to an apartment at 487 Washington Avenue, according to police. In January of 2013, Bluford was found guilty of a felony charge for using a surveillance device to spy on unwitting victims in compromising positions. 

