7 Nabbed In Raid At Monticello Drug Den, Police Say

The incident took place in Sullivan. County around 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 in the village of Monticello.

According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, at the scene deputies recovered a quantity of cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, and several thousand dollars in cash.

“The total weight of the drugs seized was almost half a pound," according to Sulivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff.

The following defendants were charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell:

Ronald Rivera, age 34, Monticello

Kaileigh Burkert, age 30, Monticello

Daniel Sullivan, age 31, Monticello

Shanice White, age 27, Monticello

Paul DeLorenzo, age 39, Monticello

Anthony Shackelford, age 54, Monticello

Ryan Haines, age 37, Monticello

Rivera was also wanted on a state police warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is also on federal probation.

Burket was wanted on a criminal impersonation warrant from the Monticello Police and a criminal possession of a controlled substance warrant from the Sheriff’s Office.

DeLorenzo was wanted on a parole warrant and is a 3-time felony offender.

Anthony Shackelford is a 6-time felony offender.

All seven suspects were arraigned before Monticello Village Judge Douglas Solomon and due to the severity of the charges, they were sent to the Sullivan County Jail without bail, Chaboty said.

“When we talk about addressing the drug problem in Sullivan County, we talk about how it requires a multi-level approach," said Schiff. "Specifically, education, treatment, and enforcement. Thursday morning’s raid in Monticello was clearly the enforcement component."

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by:

Monticello Police Department

Homeland Security investigations

Federal Parole

State Parole

District Attorney investigators.

