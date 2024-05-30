Light Rain Fog/Mist 43°

ID Released For Woman Shot, Killed In Monticello

New York State Police have released the identity of a woman found shot to death outside an apartment building in the region.

 Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Sullivan County resident Amy Redmond, age 48, of Smallwood, was found during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 28, outside a building in the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex in Monticello, along with a man who had also been shot, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

State Police are asking anyone with information to contact NYSP Liberty Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI ) investigators at 845-344-5300. 

 All information can be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

