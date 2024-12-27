Fair 37°

SHARE

Residents Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At Senior Housing Complex In Tarrytown

Firefighters in Westchester worked swiftly to extinguish an early morning blaze at a senior housing complex, ensuring all residents were safely evacuated.

The fire happened on Franklin Court in Tarrytown. 

The fire happened on Franklin Court in Tarrytown. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred at the Franklin Court apartments in Tarrytown around 3:30 a.m., with crews from Riverside Hose #4, Engine 80, arriving within moments as the fire station is located just one block away, the Tarrytown Fire Department said.

Firefighters soon found flames extending to one of the units in the complex, which is known to house many senior citizens and individuals requiring additional assistance.

Despite the freezing temperatures, crews worked diligently to extinguish the fire and ensure all residents were safely evacuated.

“All was done so with no injuries!” the department said in a statement, praising the teamwork and efficiency of the responders.

to follow Daily Voice Tarrytown-SleepyHollow and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE