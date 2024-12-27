Residents Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At Senior Housing Complex In Tarrytown

The incident occurred at the Franklin Court apartments in Tarrytown around 3:30 a.m., with crews from Riverside Hose #4, Engine 80, arriving within moments as the fire station is located just one block away, the Tarrytown Fire Department said.

Firefighters soon found flames extending to one of the units in the complex, which is known to house many senior citizens and individuals requiring additional assistance.

Despite the freezing temperatures, crews worked diligently to extinguish the fire and ensure all residents were safely evacuated.

“All was done so with no injuries!” the department said in a statement, praising the teamwork and efficiency of the responders.

