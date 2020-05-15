Photos: One Hospitalized In Two-Vehicle Crash Causing Taconic Closure

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed the Taconic State Parkway for a short time.

The crash took place northbound on the parkway in Putnam County when one of the drivers changed lanes unsafely just before 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, said the New York State Police.

According to state police, the crash, involving, a 2015 White Honda and a 2012 Acura, took place near mile marker 21 in Putnam Valley.

The unidentified driver of the Acura was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.