Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown
Return to your home site

Menu

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Town Board OKs Site Plan For New ShopRite In Greenburgh
Police & Fire

Photos: One Hospitalized In Two-Vehicle Crash Causing Taconic Closure

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One person was injured during a crash on the Taconic State Parkway. Photo Credit: Edward Finck
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the TSP. Photo Credit: Edward Finck
One person received non-life-threatening injuries during a two-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Edward Finck

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed the Taconic State Parkway for a short time.

The crash took place northbound on the parkway in Putnam County when one of the drivers changed lanes unsafely just before 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, said the New York State Police.

According to state police, the crash, involving, a 2015 White Honda and a 2012 Acura, took place near mile marker 21 in Putnam Valley.

The unidentified driver of the Acura was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

The crash is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice!

Serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.