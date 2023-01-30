Drunk Driver From Tarrytown Slams Into Guardrail On Highway: Police

A man is facing charges after driving drunk and hitting a guardrail on a busy highway exit ramp in Westchester County, police said.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash in White Plains by Interstate 287 west on the Exit 6 ramp, according to state police.

After arriving at the scene, police determined that the driver, 46-year-old Tarrytown resident Eric Petrich, had been driving on the ramp in a Toyota Camry when he struck a guardrail and his car became disabled.

Petrich was not injured in the crash.

After investigating, authorities found that Petrich was drunk with a blood alcohol content of 0.25 percent, and he was then arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He was later released from custody and turned over to a sober third party. Petrich will appear in City of White Plains Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

