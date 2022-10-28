Burglary Crew Charged With Targeting Asian-American Business Owners In Tarrytown, White Plains

Four men are charged with being part of a burglary crew that targeted Asian-American business owners in Westchester County, police said.

At the beginning of October, Tarrytown Police started investigating two burglaries that were similar to other incidents that had happened elsewhere in Westchester County and gathered evidence that these crimes were centering on Asian-American business owners, according to police.

With the help of Westchester County Police, a multi-jurisdictional task force was created to conduct surveillance of the suspects in both Westchester County and New York City, eventually identifying a residence in White Plains that they believed would be targeted next, authorities said.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the suspects attempted to commit a robbery at this residence and were then arrested by the task force, police said.

According to police, the suspects are identified as:

Diego Martinez Franco Alexander (also known as Anderson Osorio-Gomez);

John J. Carmona Artega (also known as Jeyle Puentas-Pajoy);

Jose Javier Garcia Ortega

Victor Alfonso Lopez Restrepo

The suspects' ages and addresses were not reported.

Authorities said that Alexander and Artega were charged in both White Plains and Tarrytown with the following:

First-degree attempted burglary (White Plains);

Second-degree burglary (Tarrytown);

Second-degree robbery (Tarrytown);

Second-degree grand larceny (Tarrytown).

Ortega and Restrepo were only charged in White Plains for the following:

First-degree attempted burglary.

All four suspects were taken to Westchester County Jail and are awaiting their next court appearance, police said.

