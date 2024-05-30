Phelps Hospital Workers Sign Agreement, Avoid Strike

Caregivers at Phelps Hospital, which Northwell Health owns, reached a tentative agreement with hospital leaders on Thursday morning, May 30, according to 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

As a result, a one-day strike planned for Friday, May 31 was avoided, union officials said.

The tentative agreement includes:

Wage increases retroactive to April 2023;

No-cost family health insurance;

Secure pensions;

Employer-paid childcare and education funds;

Job security provisions.

Annie Moss, a registered nurse in the hospital's intensive care unit since 2011, said the agreement came about thanks to workers working as a group.

"Over 900 caregivers standing together are more powerful than any of us standing alone–and that’s how we won so much," Moss said, adding, "Caring for our patients is our top priority and we are looking forward to working collaboratively with management to strengthen patient care."

