Dump Truck Bursts Into Flames Near Metro-North Tracks In Tarrytown, Causing Delays

Metro-North commuters on the Hudson Line are experiencing slight delays due to a dump truck fire on the tracks in Westchester.

The incident took place in Tarrytown at about 1:50 a.m., Wednesday, April 12 when a track equipment train caught on fire south of the Tarrytown station, said MTA officials.

MTA officials said the fire department and maintenance personnel responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Maintenance personnel inspected the tracks/signals and track equipment. Crews are working to repair the tracks, causing a 10-minute delay for Hudson Line commuters in Tarrytown, MTA said.

No injuries were reported.

During the incident, one train was delayed at Greystone Station for approximately 45 minutes with 29 customers onboard.

An extra train was placed in service to accommodate customers traveling north of Croton-Harmon Station.

Power was restored around 3:30 a.m.

No word on what caused the fire.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

