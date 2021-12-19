COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Soars Past 6 Percent As Cases Continue To Climb

The Hudson Valley's COVID-19 infection rate has increased past 6 percent in the most recent update from state officials.

New York State officials reported a total of 22,478 additional COVID-19 cases and 267,422 tests in its update on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The state also reported 58 deaths from COVID-19 in the past two days, with New York now surpassing 60,000 deaths during the pandemic, with the new total 60,253.

State officials said the seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 people in the mid-Hudson region increased from 58.04 cases on Thursday, Dec. 16, to 63.30 on Friday, Dec. 17, and 68.83 on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The statewide average on Saturday was 83.26 cases per 100,000 people.

The mid-Hudson's seven-day average percentage of positive test results was 6.08 percent on Saturday, an increase from 5.76 percent on Friday and 5.48 percent on Thursday.

A total of 22,478 new cases Saturday marked the third straight day New York set a single-day record for COVID cases.

"We must stay vigilant against the winter COVID-19 surge by taking the proper precautions against the spread of this virus," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless.

"We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable loves ones in our families: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask when indoors or in large gatherings. Don't take a chance during the winter surge."

