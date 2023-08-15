New Dessert Shop Opens In Tarrytown: Ingredients Are 'Fresh, Local As Possible'

Noble Pies opened up a new location in Tarrytown at 38 Main St. on Saturday, Aug. 12, celebrating the event with a 10 percent discount on all pies.

The family-owned pie shop bakes both savory and sweet pies using its own ingredients, which it tries to keep as "fresh and local as possible," according to the shop's website.

Many of the recipes used by the business are inspired by owner Leslie Noble's grandmother Fowler, who was raised in Texas. These recipes use a low amount of sugar in favor of using natural sugars from fruit to sweeten the pies.

Some of the creatively-named pies sold by the shop include:

Very Blueberry;

Will You Marry Me Cherry;

Leslie's Lime;

Hudson Valley Apple.

Other savory pies include chicken pot pies, buffalo chicken, and vegetable quiche.

The shop also sells other baked goods like scones and cookies, as well as coffee and espresso drinks.

The owners said they are determined to give customers an authentic pie experience.

"We believe everything in our pies should be wholesome and delicious," the shop's website said.

Other Noble Pie locations in New York include a shop in Rye and a location in Warwick.

