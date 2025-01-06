Overcast 28°

Midnight Miracle: Westchester’s First Baby of 2025 Arrives At Phelps Hospital

The first baby of 2025 in Westchester County has arrived, and her debut is nothing short of special.

Armonk resident Zenaida Pacheco Villeda poses with her baby girl, Shela Yohana, the first child born in 2025 in Westchester at Phelps Hospital. 

 Photo Credit: Phelps Hospital
Ben Crnic
Baby Shela Yohana was born at 12:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow. 

Delivered by a midwife from Open Door Family Medical Center, Shela weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, hospital officials said.

Her mother, Zenaida Pacheco Villeda of Armonk, proudly posed for a photo with her new bundle of joy, marking a heartwarming start to the year for their family and Westchester County.

Congratulations to Zenaida and her family on the safe arrival of baby Shela, and welcome to the first Westchester resident of 2025!

