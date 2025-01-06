Midnight Miracle: Westchester’s First Baby of 2025 Arrives At Phelps Hospital

Baby Shela Yohana was born at 12:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow.

Delivered by a midwife from Open Door Family Medical Center, Shela weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, hospital officials said.

Her mother, Zenaida Pacheco Villeda of Armonk, proudly posed for a photo with her new bundle of joy, marking a heartwarming start to the year for their family and Westchester County.

Congratulations to Zenaida and her family on the safe arrival of baby Shela, and welcome to the first Westchester resident of 2025!

