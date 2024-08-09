Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 81°

CVS In Tarrytown Ordered Temporarily Closed For Fire Code Violation

A CVS Pharmacy in Westchester is temporarily shut down for maintenance following fire code violations. 

The CVS Pharmacy in Tarrytown at 350 South Broadway (Route 9 ).

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The CVS location at 350 South Broadway (Route 9) in Tarrytown was closed on Friday, Aug. 9, according to a notice posted on the pharmacy's door by village officials. 

The notice indicates that the building is not to be occupied due to fire code violations related to the accumulation of combustible waste. 

A notice posted by the store also reads that the location is "closed for maintenance." 

The closure follows an incident on Friday morning that prompted a fire department response after a smoke detector went off inside the store, according to reports. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

