Recall Issued For Coffee Maker Due To Burn, Injury Hazards

Thousands of espresso makers sold at IKEA stores are being recalled after consumers reported suffering burns, scald injuries, and hearing damage.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Aug. 25, the recall of IKEA METALLISK Espresso Makers with a stainless-steel safety valve for cooktop 0.4 1.

The products are being recalled by IKEA because the stainless-steel safety valve can burst and expel hot contents, posing burn and other injury hazards, according to the announcement.

Officials said there have been 16 reports worldwide of the espresso makers bursting, including four reports of injuries and hearing damage. No injuries have been reported in the US.

About 2,100 products are being recalled in the US, according to the report.

The recalled espresso makers have a date stamp between 2040 and 2204 on the bottom of the products, officials said.

The espresso makers were sold at IKEA stores and online at IKEA.com from September 2020 through January 2022, officials reported.

Officials said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products, and they can be returned for a full refund to any IKEA store or by mail using a pre-paid label.

