More Than 660K Washing Machines Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

A company is recalling 663,500 washing machines after receiving reports of the machines overheating and causing fires.

Samsung issued the recall of "Top-Load Washing Machines" on Thursday, Dec. 22, because the products could short-circuit and overheat.

The company said it has received 51 reports of washers smoking, melting, overheating, or catching fire. Ten of the incidents resulted in property damage, and three consumers reported suffering from smoke inhalation, Samsung said.

This recall involves several models of Samsung’s top-load washers with super-speed wash, which were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors.

The recall includes the following model series:

WA49B

WA50B

WA51A

WA52A

WA54A

WA55A

The products were sold at Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and other stores across the United States, and online at Samsung.com, between June 2021 and December 2022, the company said.

Samsung said consumers should check to see if their washer's software has been updated to prevent the hazard, and if it hasn't, they should stop using the washer until the update is made.

Find more information about the recalled products here.

