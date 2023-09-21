Partly Cloudy 71°

Beloved Glazier, Motorcycle Enthusiast From Tarrytown Dies At 36

A 36-year-old lifelong Westchester resident is being remembered for his passion for working with his hands as well as his love for his family. 

James P. Donovan of Tarrytown has died at the age of 36.
James P. Donovan of Tarrytown has died at the age of 36. Photo Credit: Coffey Funeral Home
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

James P. Donovan, who lived in Tarrytown his entire life, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. 

Born in 1987, Donovan attended public schools in Tarrytown and eventually graduated from the Trinity-Pawling School in the Dutchess County village of Pawling. 

After finishing school, Donovan then went on to become a glazier. He also spent time working as a maintenance engineer at the Renaissance Westchester Hotel in West Harrison. 

Known for his love of motorcycles, Donovan always enjoyed working with his hands. Most of all though, he loved spending time with his family, his obituary said. 

Donovan is survived by his father, James L. Donovan, in addition to his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A service for Donovan will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Coffey Funeral Home in Tarrytown at 91 North Broadway. 

A funeral service will then begin at 1 p.m. at the Reformed Church in Tarrytown at 42 North Broadway.

Donovan's full obituary can be read by clicking here. 

