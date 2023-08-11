A Few Clouds 76°

$430K Winner: New York Lotto Second-Prize Ticket Sold In Tarrytown

One New York lottery player is $430,000 richer after being lucky enough to purchase a second-prize-winning ticket at a Westchester stationery store. 

The winning ticket was bought at Tappan Zee Stationery in Tarrytown.
The second prize-winning LOTTO ticket was sold in Tarrytown for the drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 9, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Aug. 10. 

The ticket, worth $430,010, was sold at Tappan Zee Stationery located at 350 South Broadway.

Details about the winner were not announced. 

The winning ticket was reported to have matched five of the six numbers as well as the bonus number. To win the LOTTO jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.

