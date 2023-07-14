2 New Assistant Principals Named At Sleepy Hollow High School

The Union Free Schools District of the Tarrytowns Board of Education announced the appointment of two new assistant principals at Sleepy Hollow High School during its meeting on Thursday, July 13.

The two new staff members are Daniel Larkin, who was previously serving as the school's Acting Assistant Principal, and Jessica Perez.

Larkin, who has been with the district for 17 years, began as a student teacher in 2006 and officially became a teacher by 2007. He went on to serve several roles in the district, including being the Math Chair for a year and the Department Chair of Technology for eight years.

He was also the summer school principal at Sleepy Hollow High School for four years and became Acting Assistant Principal in May 2023.

Larkin said that he plans to "put in programs to streamline things so they meet the demands of what the students need,” once he begins his new role.

Perez, who has been serving as Assistant Principal at the Kingsbridge International High School 10x268 in the Bronx, is a former English teacher, a role which she says helped her gain the work experience needed to "address the needs of students at various levels of English proficiency and academic need.”

She is experienced in both developing strong teacher teams and helping to enroll students who are still learning English, district officials said.

Perez said that she is "excited to get to know the new student body and working with a new team.”

Since both Larkin and Perez will be working together, they will be able to blend their differing experiences and skillsets to best suit the students, Larkin said.

"We can work together and merge those strengths to push us forward in the district,” Larkin said.

In addition to naming the two new assistant principals, the school district has also announced that Gail Krieger will be serving as the new Supervisor of Special Education 6-12 beginning in Fall 2023.

Currently serving as the Districtwide CSE Chairperson with the New Rochelle school district, Krieger is also a former speech therapist who hopes to help students with learning disabilities, district officials said.

“Putting students first is the starting point for all the work I do,” Krieger said.

