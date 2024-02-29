Woman Nabbed For Prostitution After Raid At Coram Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into an unnamed business located in Coram at 625 Middle Country Road.
As a result, Jessica Mesa Ortiz, age 37, of East Elmhurst, Queens, was charged with:
- Prostitution, a felony;
- Unauthorized practice of a profession, a misdemeanor.
Ortiz was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.
Other agencies involved in the operation were:
- Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector,
- Town Fire Marshall,
- Town Investigator,
