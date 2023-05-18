Fair 55°

Woman Arrested Months After Central Islip Hit-Run: Police

Over half a year since two Long Islanders were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, the driver has been apprehended, authorities announced.

Centereach resident Kristina Manico, aged 34, was arrested for her role in a Central Islip hit-and-run crash that happened seven months prior, police said.
Sophie Grieser
Kristina Manico, aged 34, of Centereach, was arrested on Thursday, May 18 for fleeing the scene of a severe car crash in October of 2022.

Manico was driving westbound on Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip in her dark-colored sedan on the night of Wednesday, October 5, police reported.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., she struck 25-year-old Nasheem Beck and 34-year-old Gina Ross at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue.

Beck and Ross were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of their serious injuries.

Manico is charged with leaving the scene of the accident with serious physical injury.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, May 18 at the Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

