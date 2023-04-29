Light Rain 51°

Woman Accused Of Allowing Gambling, Alcohol At North Babylon Deli She Owns

A woman has been accused of allowing gambling and alcohol at a Long Island deli that she owns.

The Belmont Twins Deli in North Babylon (marked in red).
The Belmont Twins Deli in North Babylon (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/Suffolk County Police
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

In response to community and area business owner’s complaints, authorities conducted an investigation at Belmont Twins Deli, located in North Babylon at 746 Belmont Ave., at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The owner of the deli, Silvia Ramirez, age 55, of West Babylon, was charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal nuisance, a misdemeanor;
  • Promoting gambling, a misdemeanor; 
  • Possession of gambling devices, a misdemeanor, for allowing people to consume alcohol on-premise and gambling.

Ramirez was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 18. 

The operation was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers, 
  • Suffolk County Police First Precinct Community Support Unit and First Precinct Patrol officers,
  • State Liquor Authority,
  • Town of Babylon Building Inspector,
  • Town of Babylon Building Inspector Fire Marshal.

The Town of Babylon issued summonses to an employee of the business for building and liquor license code violations. 

The business has been referred to the State Liquor Authority for further investigation. 

