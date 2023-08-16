Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Dix Hills Convenience Store

The third-prize winning ticket, worth $50,000, was sold in Dix Hills at the Trakia store located at 765 Deer Park Avenue, New York Lottery announced.

It was sold for the drawing held on Monday, Aug. 14.

Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red ball Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 32-34-37-39-47 and the Power Ball is 3.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

