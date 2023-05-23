A Few Clouds 50°

White Shark Tracking East After Pinging Off Hamptons Coast

A large white shark apparently loves Long Island and New England and has decided to stay awhile.

A new ping by Frosty the Shark was reported on Sunday, May 21 at about 4:30 a.m. in between Block Island and Martha's Vineyard, according to the non-profit Ocearch group.
Frosty, which measures 9-feet, 2 inches and weighs 393 pounds, pinged south of Hampton Bays at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
For the second time in a one-week span, Frosty has pinged in the Atlantic, and it's apparently moving east.

Measuring 9-feet, 2 inches, and weighing 393 pounds, Frosty pinged south of Hampton Bays at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13, according to the non-profit Ocearch group.

A new ping was reported on Sunday, May 21 at about 4:30 a.m. in between Block Island and Martha's Vineyard. (See the first image above.)

Frosty was first pinned off the coast of Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2022.

It's a Carcharodon carcharias shark, a species that includes the white shark, white pointer, and great white sharks. Great whites measure around 15 to 16 feet on average.

To view Frosty's path up the Atlantic Coast, click here.

