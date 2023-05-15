Fair 61°

White Shark Making Splash Off Coast Of Hamptons

A large white shark is making a splash near the Long Island coast.

Frosty, which measures 9-feet, 2 inches and weighs 393 pounds, pinged south of Hampton Bays at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13, according to the non-profit Ocearch group.
Frosty was first pinned off the coast of Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2022.

It's a Carcharodon carcharias shark, a species that includes the white shark, white pointer, and great white sharks. Great whites measure around 15 to 16 feet on average.

To view Frosty's path up the Atlantic Coast to Long Island, click here.

