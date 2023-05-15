White Shark Making Splash Off Coast Of Hamptons

Frosty, which measures 9-feet, 2 inches and weighs 393 pounds, pinged south of Hampton Bays at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13, according to the non-profit Ocearch group.

Frosty was first pinned off the coast of Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2022.

It's a Carcharodon carcharias shark, a species that includes the white shark, white pointer, and great white sharks. Great whites measure around 15 to 16 feet on average.

