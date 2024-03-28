Fatal Wrong-Way Crash: Shoreham Man ID'd As Victim On Sunrise Highway In East Moriches

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 on the Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in East Moriches.

The victim was operating a 2018 GMC Yukon westbound on Sunrise Highway when the vehicle veered into the center median and crossed into the eastbound lanes of the roadway east of Exit 61, Suffolk County Police said.

The GMC traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes for approximately an eighth of a mile before striking a 2023 Mack truck that was parked on the eastbound shoulder at exit 61.

Donald Kwarta, age 66, of Shoreham, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck, a 29-year-old Manorville man, was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.