Weeks Of Partial, Full Closures Scheduled For Section Of Sagtikos State Parkway

Beginning Monday, Aug. 14, one southbound lane of the Sagtikos State Parkway will close in Islip between Exit S1E (the Long Island Expressway) and Exit S2 (Pilgrim Psych Center) between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for approximately two weeks.

The closures will allow crews to work on an improvement project connecting to Crooked Hill Road, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

On Monday, Aug. 28, all southbound lanes of the Sagtikos State Parkway will close through the same stretch from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for another two weeks.

Ramps to southbound Sagtikos Parkway will also be closed from both directions of the Long Island Expressway.

Signed detours will be in place during the closures.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for possible delays and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

