Weather Whiplash: Pre-Valentine's Day Winter Storm On Track After Springlike Stretch

A late-week warmup in which temperatures will make it feel more like spring at times could be followed by a potentially significant winter storm just before Valentine's Day.

A high-pressure ridge along the Eastern seaboard will shift eastward beginning on Thursday, Feb. 8, leading to a rise in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury will reach the mid-40s throughout the region, and climb to around 50 degrees farther south with mostly sunny skies and calmer winds,

The stretch of sunny days that started in the first weekend of February following a month of January marked by cloudy skies will end overnight Thursday into Friday, Feb. 9.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with peeks of sun at times with the high temperatures reaching 50 degrees and into the low 50s in some spots.

Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue Saturday, Feb. 10 with the possibility of maximum temps close to 20 degrees above normal, with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Sunday, Feb. 11's high will be around 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds before a cooling trend starts overnight as clouds thicken into Monday, Feb. 12, setting the stage for the potential new storm system.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday with a high temperature in the 40s. Precipitation will become possible starting in the morning and then again at night.

With the low temperature expected to drop to just below the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday, Feb. 13, there could be a mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

"There is going to be a change in the pattern with a potentially impactful storm coming swinging across the Midwest and Northeastern states from Monday to Tuesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

Uncertainty surrounds the track and strength of the system, so it's too early to predict snowfall amounts.

After the quick-moving system moves through, temperatures will become more seasonable with highs in the 30s expected each day through the end of next week.

The current outlook for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.