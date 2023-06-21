Fair 70°

Wanted 21-Year-Old Opens Fire On Officers During Arrest Attempt In Amityville, Police Say

A 21-year-old robbery suspect shot at two police officers who then returned fire, injuring the gunman, during a shootout on Long Island, authorities said.

Michael Mashburn
The incident happened at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, in North Amityville, according to Suffolk County Police.

At the time, the officers were transporting another inmate to a police station when they saw a man who was wanted for robbery and a missing firearm.

The suspect, identified as Jayvon Bell, ran from the scene and the two officers chased after him on Maple Road, police said.

As the officers were pursuing him, Bell pulled out a handgun and fired at least once toward the officers, according to police.

One of the officers returned fire, striking Bell in the torso.

Bell was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was expected to be arrested as soon as medically possible.

Neither officer was injured, but both were treated at Good Samaritan Hospital for tinnitus, a medical term for ringing of the ears.

There were no additional reports of injuries.

