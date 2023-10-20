Light Rain 62°

SHARE

Violent Break-Ins: Reward Offered After Burglar Assaults Women At Mastic Beach Homes

Police have released new details in the search for a man accused of breaking into two Long Island homes and assaulting elderly women inside. 

Composite sketch of the man who broke into two Mastic Beach homes and assaulted elderly women in October 2023.
Composite sketch of the man who broke into two Mastic Beach homes and assaulted elderly women in October 2023. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The first incident happened early Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Mastic Beach, according to Suffolk County Police.

A man entered the home through an unlocked window at around 4 a.m. and assaulted a 78-year-old woman.

A week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, a man with a similar description broke a window at another Mastic Beach home before entering and assaulting a 75-year-old woman.

Both victims were home alone at the time, police said. They were each taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Oct. 20, police released a composite sketch of the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned man around 30 years old, between 5-feet-2 and 5-feet-6-inches tall, with an athletic build.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting the organization’s website.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE