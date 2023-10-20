Violent Break-Ins: Reward Offered After Burglar Assaults Women At Mastic Beach Homes

The first incident happened early Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Mastic Beach, according to Suffolk County Police.

A man entered the home through an unlocked window at around 4 a.m. and assaulted a 78-year-old woman.

A week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, a man with a similar description broke a window at another Mastic Beach home before entering and assaulting a 75-year-old woman.

Both victims were home alone at the time, police said. They were each taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Oct. 20, police released a composite sketch of the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned man around 30 years old, between 5-feet-2 and 5-feet-6-inches tall, with an athletic build.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting the organization’s website.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.