Suspect Nabbed In Violent Break-Ins Of Women Home Alone In Mastic Beach Residences

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with a pair of violent home burglaries targeting elderly women who were alone at Long Island residences, authorities announced.

<p>Mastic Beach (outlined in red).</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
According to Suffolk County Police, the man entered a Mastic Beach home through an unlocked window on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and assaulted a 78-year-old woman at approximately 4 a.m. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the man broke a window and entered another Mastic Beach home, assaulting a 75-year-old woman at approximately 12:40 a.m. 

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Following an investigation by Suffolk County PD Seventh Squad detectives, at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, police took the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Derrick Clancy, into custody.

Clancy, who police say is undomiciled, has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, a felony.

He was held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

