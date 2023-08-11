Triathlete 'Fighting For His Life' After Being Struck By Car During Shirley Race

Sal Gomez, of Selden, was hit at around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in Shirley while bicycling in his first triathlon at Smith Point County Park.

According to Suffolk County Police, 29-year-old Ramona Jakeline Figueroa-Lopez, of Westbury, was attempting to leave the parking lot while the area was closed to traffic and entered the race route, striking Gomez.

The husband and father of two was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Figueroa-Lopez was not injured. Another woman riding in her car suffered minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, the woman was supposed to have an interlock device on her car but did not, police said. The devices prevent drivers from operating a car without a breathalyzer and are often ordered by judges when someone has a DWI conviction.

Officers arrested Figueroa-Lopez on the following misdemeanor charges:

Reckless driving

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Driving without a court-ordered interlock device

She was released with an appearance ticket to First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Aug. 25.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe created to help Gomez' family with medical bills continues to grow.

“Sal is a loving father and loves to run marathons,” said campaign creator Caesar Figueroa, adding that Gomez was practicing for an Ironman competition at the time of the crash. “Please, let’s help his family in need.”

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-8752.

