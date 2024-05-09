The incident happened at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, May 5, in Dix Hills.

Suffolk County Police said 37-year-old Amilar Velasquez, of Huntington Station, was walking on the northbound shoulder of West Hills Road near West 16th Street when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Velasquez was taken to Huntington Hospital in critical condition. In an update Thursday, May 9, police said he died from his injuries.

No suspects have been identified or arrested in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.