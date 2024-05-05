Hit-Run Crash: 37-Year-Old From Huntington Station Suffers Serious Injuries In Dix Hills

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, May 5 in Dix Hills.

The victim, Amilar Velasquez, a 37-year-old Huntington Station resident, was walking on the northbound shoulder in front of 32 West Hills Road when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at 12:13 a.m.

Velasquez was transported to Huntington Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Suffolk County PD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

