This 'Lovely Cottage' Is Cheapest Home For Sale In Suffolk County

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located just steps from the beach is currently the cheapest home for sale on Long Island, at $95,000.

Located in the Baiting Hollow area of Riverhead, 16 Neptune Place boasts 1,742-square-feet of living space, including a “spacious” eat-in kitchen.

“This lovely cottage offers loads of potential,” reads the listing from Signature Premier Properties.

New buyers will also enjoy a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a freshly updated bathroom with a tiled shower stall, and all new vinyl windows throughout.

Built in 1958, the home sits on land that is leased at $7,107 per year. The community in which the home sits is seasonally open from April 15 to Oct. 15.

“Just one hour and 15 minutes to NYC makes this the perfect vacation spot,” the listing says.

According to Zillow, the home has been on the market since June 2023 and has been viewed by at least 2,200 house hunters.

View the complete listing on Signature Premier Properties’ website.

