Overcast 41°

SHARE

Thief Snags $91K In Silver Bars From East Farmingdale UPS Store, Police Say

Police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing silver bars from a shipping business on Long Island.

Police are working to identify this man, suspected of stealing silver bars from an East Farmingdale UPS store in November 2023.

Police are working to identify this man, suspected of stealing silver bars from an East Farmingdale UPS store in November 2023.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department/Canva user ภาพของoselote
suspect vehicle

suspect vehicle

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Suffolk County Police said the man walked into a UPS store in East Farmingdale, located on Smith Street, shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and showed the employee a fake ID.

He then stole a package containing approximately $91,000 worth of silver bars, police said.

The man was last seen fleeing in a dark-colored SUV, which was captured on surveillance footage.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with tips can give them on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE