Thief Snags $91K In Silver Bars From East Farmingdale UPS Store, Police Say

Suffolk County Police said the man walked into a UPS store in East Farmingdale, located on Smith Street, shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and showed the employee a fake ID.

He then stole a package containing approximately $91,000 worth of silver bars, police said.

The man was last seen fleeing in a dark-colored SUV, which was captured on surveillance footage.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with tips can give them on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.