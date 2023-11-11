Fair 54°

Swastikas, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found At Restaurant/Bar In Montauk

Police are investigating after swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti were found at a restaurant/bar on Long Island.

<p>148 South Emerson Ave. in Montauk.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Patrol officers made the discovery at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Bounce Beach Montauk, located at 148 South Emerson Ave. in Montauk.

East Hampton Town Police are asking anyone with video footage of any suspicious activity in the area of the incident from security cameras to call the department at 631-537-7575.

The incident is being investigated by:

  • East Hampton Town Police detectives, 
  • Suffolk County Police Hate Crime Unit,
  • Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney's Office.

