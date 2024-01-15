Suspect Nabbed In Murder Of 40-Year-Old Woman At Middle Island Residence

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 in Middle Island.

Responding Suffolk County Police Department officers determined that Kristine Costantino, age 40, had been shot inside her residence on Arist Lake Drive.

Costantino was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, Suffolk County Police arrested Detrich Emanuel, age 30, on 144th Street in the Bronx.

He's been charged with second-degree murder.

Emanuel, who police say is undomiciled, was held overnight at the Suffolk County PD Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Jan. 15.

