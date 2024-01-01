Fatal Shooting: 40-Year-Old Woman ID'd After Incident At Middle Island Residence

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 in Middle Island.

Responding Suffolk County Police Department officers determined that Kristine Costantino, age 40, had been shot inside her residence on Arist Lake Drive.

Costantino was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

