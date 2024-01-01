Overcast 37°

Fatal Shooting: 40-Year-Old Woman ID'd After Incident At Middle Island Residence

An investigation is underway after a New Year's Eve Day shooting left a Long Island woman dead.

Middle Island (outlined in red).

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Max Fleischmann on Unsplash
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 in Middle Island.

Responding Suffolk County Police Department officers determined that Kristine Costantino, age 40, had been shot inside her residence on Arist Lake Drive.

Costantino was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

